Poll: 39% Of Americans Don’t Have Time, Money To Protect Environment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–It’s the largest civic observance in the world, with more than a billion people taking part in Earth Day every year. Yet, a CBS News poll found most of us are pretty pessimistic about the future of our planet.

“Not good,” said Robert Lee of Philadelphia.

“I don’t think we’re doing enough,” added Jesse Schwabb of Fairmount.

“If we keep up the rate were going, we’re in for some trouble,” said Jenny Paxton of Center City.

And while most Americans think it’s important to protect the environment, 39% say they don’t have the time and money to do it.

The Trump administration’s decision to lift regulations didn’t sit well with about half the respondents.

“I think we’ve rolled back laws a little too far, personally,” said Scott Kocis of Allentown.

But, 38% believe it will be a good thing, making it easier for businesses to create jobs.

There’s also political divide when it comes to global warming, with Democrats twice as likely as Republicans to say humans are causing it.

“Science should not be political. The facts should be the facts,” said Kocis.

So, as Earth day advocates work to advance the cause, one question remains. What can you do to help?

“Small steps… everybody, every day,” said Schwabb.

Paxton added, “Just a little bit of education, reading facts about what’s going on. That can really be your first step.”

This poll was conducted by telephone April 11-15, 2017 among a random sample of 1,011 adults nationwide.