2 Philadelphia Suburbs Named In Top Ten Best Places To Live In US

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia suburbs were named in the top ten best places to live in the United States.
Niche, which describes itself as a “website that helps you discover the schools and neighborhoods that are right for you,” ranked Chesterbrook the second best place to live, while Penn Wynne came in ninth.
Niche gave Chesterbrook an A+ in public schools, housing and good for families, and gave the town an A- in nightlife and diversity.
Penn Wynne got an A+ for public schools and good for families, an A for nightlife, and A- for housing and diversity.
Niche says it calculates the best places to live by “using dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews.”
