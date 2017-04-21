Philly Science Festival Returns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nine-day festival where people of all ages are having fun with science is underway.

The giant banners are up outside the Franklin Institute announcing the return of the Science Festival. The events will not only take place at the museum, but at venues all over the region.

“All hands on, all science engaging from partners across the city, across the greater Philadelphia area, to really learn more about what they are doing as scientists,” said Mickey Maley with the Franklin Institute, “How they talk to people and really get people engaged in the science communication, and also just a lot of fun to have people figure out if they can be a scientist.”

There is science in the park geared towards kids, a Cocktail lab for the 21 and over crowd, and the festival wraps up on April 29th with the Science Carnival at Penn’s Landing.

More information on all of the events at www.PhilaScienceFestival.org