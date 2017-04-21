NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philly Science Festival Returns

April 21, 2017 4:54 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nine-day festival where people of all ages are having fun with science is underway.

The giant banners are up outside the Franklin Institute announcing the return of the Science Festival. The events will not only take place at the museum, but at venues all over the region.

“All hands on, all science engaging from partners across the city, across the greater Philadelphia area, to really learn more about what they are doing as scientists,” said Mickey Maley with the Franklin Institute, “How they talk to people and really get people engaged in the science communication, and also just a lot of fun to have people figure out if they can be a scientist.”

There is science in the park geared towards kids, a Cocktail lab for the 21 and over crowd, and the festival wraps up on April 29th with the Science Carnival at Penn’s Landing.

More information on all of the events at www.PhilaScienceFestival.org

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia