Thousands Expected At Philadelphia Antiques And Art Show At Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The annual Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show opens today at The Navy Yard.
About 15,000 people are expected to stop by the show.
“This is one of the largest antique shows actually in the United States,” says volunteer Dru Kolker.
“If you love history this is a place to go because you can do the guided tours provided by the Fairmount Park House guides.”
She says not only is there a lot to see, there’s also a lot to learn, by way of the speaker series that’s being held at the show.
“Jeff Bridgeman, who is the curator of the loan exhibit, he will be talking about the art and the history of antique flags. We also have Meg Braff who is an interior designer and she’s really great at showing how you can make antiques and mix them in with your modern pieces.”
The Philadelphia antiques and Art Show runs through Sunday.