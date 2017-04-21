Police: Man Defending Little Girls He Was Babysitting Dies After Getting Punched In Face

April 21, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Kwamiere Durham, Oscar Cherry

YORK, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police say a man with spina bifida died when he was punched at a Pennsylvania playground by another man who believed the victim had been threatening children with a stick.

York police say the dead man, 25-year-old Oscar Cherry III, was merely defending some little girls he was babysitting Monday after another group of children threw rocks and sticks at him and called him names.

Lawyer Tells Rape Trial Jury Women Are ‘Good’ At Lying

When Cherry picked up the stick to defend himself, two children ran home and got their cousin, 18-year-old Kwamiere Durham.

Police say Durham confronted Cherry and when Cherry didn’t respond, Durham punched him in the face. Cherry fell and hit his head. He died Tuesday.

According to the York Daily Record, Durham told detectives, “I didn’t hit him that hard.”

Children Shot While Playing In Bounce House During Birthday Party

Court records don’t list an attorney for Durham who’s jailed on homicide and assault charges.

Spina bifida is a congenital defect of the spine.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia