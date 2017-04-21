NJ Touts Camden Growth In New Federal Job Stats Report

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — The Christie Administration is crowing about new job numbers for urban centers across America.
Those numbers bode particularly well for Camden.
38 metropolitan areas nationwide are routinely compared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The latest set of nonfarm payroll numbers gives the Camden metro area, which includes Burlington and Gloucester Counties, almost 19,000 new jobs between February of last year and this year, up 3.7%.
That puts the metro at the top of that list, tied with Dallas, Texas.
“Obviously a very positive sign, very encouraging,” Acting State Labor Commissioner Aaron Fichtner told KYW Newsradio, “and we believe a lot of the good work that’s been done to focus on reviving the city of Camden is part of that success story.”
Credit growth in trade and utilities, as well as professional business and the health sector. Philadelphia, by contrast, comes in 3rd at 3% growth for the same time period.