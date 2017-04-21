Security Will Be Tight With NFL Draft In Town

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—As the NFL Draft gets underway in Philadelphia you can expect security around the event to be tight.

But for someone who’s not a sports fan it’s all seems a bit much.

“I thought it was a concert at first so I was like, ‘Oh who’s coming to town,’” said Jennifer Uzokwe.

Thousands will pack the Ben Franklin Parkway just to get a glimpse of some of the NFL’s future stars.

‘I’m Not Too Thrilled With It’: Traffic May Get Worse As NFL Draft Approaches

And the Philadelphia police will be ready.

“Using the parkway as our event footprint we are very used to it,” says Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Venore. “It’s very familiar to what we do on the Fourth of July.”

Similarly to when Chicago hosted the event last year, a perimeter that includes trucks and barricades will surround much of the event for safety.

As for the men of honor, officers will assist the NFL, providing security for players.

“They will be supported, escorted in some cases,” Venore said.

Philadelphia Announces Road Closures Ahead Of NFL Draft

Additional officers will also patrol some of the Philly tourist hot spots.

“Our plan is to cover most of the attractions that we feel people might gravitate to either during or after the event. We all know the spots people want to see while they are here,” said Venore.

Getting around might also take some getting used to as police will designate pick up and drop off areas by the parkway for those using rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft.

FULL NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

“We’re trying to centralize it so it’s a little more organized,” said Venore.

Tickets are required to get inside of the draft theater, but the NFL Draft Experience is free.

You do have to download the NFL Fan Mobile Pass to get access to all exhibits.