‘That’s Outrageous’: Fans Will Have To Open Wallets For Food, Drinks At NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kickoff for the NFL Draft in Philadelphia is less than a week away.

“I’m a fan of the city of Philadelphia. It’s a great city, it’s got a lot of tradition, and we deserve it. The Eagles deserve this.”

What the 200,000 people expected to attend the draft might not be fans of: the price of food and drinks on-site.

The signage is already up along the Ben Franklin Parkway: Beer: $12. Crab fries: $12. Ice cream: $7.

“That’s outrageous. That’s outrageous. That’s like stadium pricing,” said Tre Gardener of New Jersey.

But those inside the confines of the Draft Experience may not have a choice, says Bob Thompson. He’s the owner of Mace’s Crossing, a pub just a few blocks away.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a security clearance and once you’re in, you’re in,” Thompson said. “You don’t have an alternative.”

These prices are typically set by third-party vendors through contract food service management companies, according to a restaurant manager who declined to be on-camera. But some say, for the experience, they don’t mind shelling out the cash.

“It’s good stuff. Good food. Why not pay the best for the best?”

“It’s a little pricey, but Chickie’s and Pete’s is worth it,” said Kenneth Potehe of Southwest Philadelphia.

While Thompson is already preparing for an estimated doubling in business during the draft, he won’t change what he charges.

“As far as jacking up prices, it’s not what we do,” Thompson said. “For the vendors, it’s a one-shot deal. We’ve been here for 43 years, maybe another 43. That’s how we do it. We’re not going to hurt the customer.”

But no matter the cost, for fans of football and of Philadelphia, hosting this kind of event is priceless.

“It means a lot. Something big for the city, bring in a little revenue. I think it’s good for the city,” Potehe said.

The draft is in town from April 27 to April 29.