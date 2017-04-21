News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 21

April 21, 2017 8:53 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed the controversies surround Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack, Bernie Sanders saying he is not a Democrat and a new book that details the failings of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. He talked with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Donald Trump’s new initiative on healthcare and tax cuts, comedian Steve-O in advance of he appearances at Helium Comedy Club this weekend and Face the Nation Moderator, John Dickerson, about how Donald Trump will negotiate with Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

6:00 Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s staff diminished rapidly.

6:18 Republicans are planning a new push to repeal and replace Obamacare.

6:21 A government shutdown could be the consequence of a funding battle over a border wall.

6:24 Bernie Sanders tells Chris Hayes on MSNBC that he is an independent, not a Democrat.

6:35 What’s Trending: Eagles schedule, Florida Marlins, Sarah Palin

6:50 A new book details the failings of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler about Donald Trump’s plans for a new healthcare initiative and tax cuts.

7:03 Steve Forbes, Art Laffer, Larry Kudlow and Stephen Moore in the New York Times: Why are Republicans making tax reform so hard?

7:18 A hostage held in Egypt has been released after three years.

8:00 Chris chats with comedian Steve-O, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

8:20 Chris speaks with John Dickerson, the Moderator of Face the Nation on CBS, about how Donald Trump will negotiate with Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

8:35 What’s Trending: Prince, Time, Bill O’Reilly, Tomi Lahren

