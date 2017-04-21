Man Accused Of Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

April 21, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Evesham Township Police, Michael Froehlich

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) — An Evesham man is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday the arrest of 29-year-old Michael Froehlich.

An investigation into Froehlich’s alleged activities began in January when the Burlington Country Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit received intelligence from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding his online activities.

Authorities say Froehlich uploaded an image of a nude pre-pubescent boy and shared it in an online chat room.

Evesham Township police and the prosecutor’s office executed a search warrant Friday morning at Froehlich’s residence and discovered a thumb drive they say contained numerous images of child porn.

Froehlich was taken into custody and is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Froehlich has been charged with four counts of endangering welfare of children and possession of a controlled dangerous substance for having more than 50 grams of marijuana.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia