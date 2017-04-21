Man Accused Of Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) — An Evesham man is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday the arrest of 29-year-old Michael Froehlich.
An investigation into Froehlich’s alleged activities began in January when the Burlington Country Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit received intelligence from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding his online activities.
Authorities say Froehlich uploaded an image of a nude pre-pubescent boy and shared it in an online chat room.
Evesham Township police and the prosecutor’s office executed a search warrant Friday morning at Froehlich’s residence and discovered a thumb drive they say contained numerous images of child porn.
Froehlich was taken into custody and is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.
Froehlich has been charged with four counts of endangering welfare of children and possession of a controlled dangerous substance for having more than 50 grams of marijuana.