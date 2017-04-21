Local Jewish Newspaper Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Jewish Exponent newspaper celebrated its 130th anniversary this year.

Steven Rosenberg, publisher’s representative General Manager of the Jewish Exponent, says the paper is thrilled to be celebrating a milestone anniversary.

“The Jewish Exponent is the second oldest continuously published Jewish newspaper in the United States. We’ve not missed a publication since April 15th 1887,” Rosenberg said.

But, he says, it’s not been without bumps in the journey.

“After a 10-year consecutive period of losses, we are on track to make money in fiscal year ’17, which ends at the end of August,” said Rosenberg.

He says keeping the paper afloat for a decade was a decision made by the Jewish Federation which owns the paper, because they see it as a service to the community.

“Unlike many papers, people often times start in the middle of our paper with lifecycle announcements, what we call the ‘Mazel Tov section.’ Who was born, who passed away, who’s engaged, who got married, who has an anniversary,” said Rosenberg.