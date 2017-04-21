Iconic ‘Rocky’ Pet Shop Demolished

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a central part of the “Rocky” movies, the pet shop where Rocky Balboa’s love interest, Adrian, worked. And, of course, it was right here in Philadelphia.

But, this week, it’s become a pile of rubble.

It was where Rocky and Adrian fell in love in the first movie: J & M’s Tropical Fish at the intersection of Susquehanna and Front Street in Kensington.

“I think they needed the pet shop as a buffer,” said Balboa impersonator Mike Kunda.

Kunda runs “The Yo Philly! Rocky Film Tour” in Philadelphia and knows everything about the “Rocky” movies.

“Rocky could interact with Butkus and the dogs in the front window, and Adrian could see that maybe underneath he’s not so tough, maybe he’s romantic,” he said.

Kunda says the shop is symbolic.

“You’ve got the mean streets of Kensington, but over here you’ve got these little beautiful creatures,” said Kunda, “I think that’s one of things that let’s Rocky segue into Adrian’s life.”

The building – which was a real pet store for about 40 years – had to be torn down because the building starting to collapse.

Kunda says it’s a shame to see the shop torn down.

“It’s sad, it’s sad to see it go,” he said.