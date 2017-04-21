How To Find Earth Day Events Near You

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want to take part in Earth Day events but aren’t sure where to turn, there is a statewide website that can help you out.
The Great American Cleanup of PA has almost 700 activities across the state, and a website that can help you find one near you.
Program coordinator Michelle Dunn explains what kinds of events are on tap.
“Recycling collection events for hard to dispose of items, some communities are collecting electronics or tires, we have groups that are doing beautification events, weeding, mulching in their parks, in their public squares,” Dunn said.
To find one near you, go to gacofpa.org, click on your county, and then choose from the list of events.
Dunn says activities are being held by local conservancies and watershed organizations, as well as families, friends, and neighborhoods.