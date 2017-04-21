NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Children Shot While Playing In Bounce House During Birthday Party

April 21, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: birthday party shooting, Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS) — A celebration in Georgia quickly turns to chaos after gunshots ring out during a child’s birthday party.

It happened Thursday night outside a home in Fulton County.

Partygoers say children were playing outside in a bounce house when they heard 20 to 30 gunshots go off.

‘Donkey Basketball’ At High School Questioned For Its Treatment Of Animals

Two children, aged 3 and 5, were shot, as well as an adult.

“I know they’ve seen the bounce house, so obviously they knew kids were out there playing,” said witness Loranda Terrell. “I just hope … the children, or whoever was shot, are OK.”

Deanna Titus told CBS affiliate WGCL-TV that her 3-year-old grandson was shot in the back while playing in the bounce house.

Wedding Dress Abandoned On ‘Bridle Road’

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

There is no word on any arrests so far.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia