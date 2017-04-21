FBI, Philadelphia Police Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI and Philadelphia police need the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

Investigators say the man tried to rob two Philadelphia banks, but only made off with cash from one of them.

They say on March 13, he entered the Bank of America at 18th Street and Allegheny Avenue, handed the teller a demand note and threatened to blow up the bank.

He ran away empty-handed.

Investigators say on April 20, the same man walked into the Beneficial Bank branch in the 1400 block of Rhawn Street, showed a demand note to a teller, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say he fled in a black Germantown taxi cab.

He is described as a black male in his late 30s to early 40s, with a goatee, and a neck tattoo.

