‘You Would Have Thought An Uncle Had Died’: Fans Turn Out To Remember Prince Year After His Passing

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (CBS) — Fans are turning out in droves in Minnesota to remember Prince.

It was one year ago today the music legend suddenly died, and although his music lives on, many still can’t believe he’s gone.

A sea of fans in purple snaked around Prince’s Paisley Park estate in Minnesota on Friday.

Fans say the iconic singer remains as influential in death as he was in life.

“You would have thought an uncle had died and I was pretty much done for the rest of the day,” said Nichole Ferris. “I never thought I’d be like that for a celebrity.”

Prince Rogers Nelson died at the age of 57 from an overdose of the opioid, Fentanyl.

The medical examiner ruled it an accident.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but today, fans from all over the world want to remember his life and music.

“Just to be around the feeling and the energy of Prince, and we’ve bumped into quite a lot of fans and everyone seems positive and happy,” said Emma Peirson of Iceland.

All around the city, tributes are being made. On Thursday night, bridges and buildings were bathed in purple light.

At Paisley Park, Prince fans have been adding to a tribute wall, leaving messages and memorabilia.

Fans are expected to party like it’s 1999 throughout the weekend at concerts and dance parties at Paisley Park and at First Avenue, where scenes from Prince’s iconic movie “Purple Rain” were filmed.