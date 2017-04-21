Police: EHT Man Tries To Steal Wawa Cigarettes With Cops In Store

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS)—A man in Egg Harbor Township attempted to steal nine boxes of cigarettes from a Wawa while two cops were in the store.

It happened Friday around 2:30 p.m. at a Wawa located on W. Delilah Road.

Police say the officers were with the Street Crimes Unit and had “POLICE” emblazoned in white lettering on their vests.

But that didn’t stop the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Robert Jones.

Police say Jones went behind the counter and grabbed 9 boxes of Newport 100s.

Jones then fled the store when he was confronted by one of the officers.

“Jones then jumped into the rear seat of a vehicle parked on the east side of the building and the driver, later identified as Angelina Dixon, 33, of Mays Landing reversed quickly attempting to flee the area,” police said in a news release.

Officers later caught up to the vehicle and say they had to use pepper spray to remove Jones from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Jones is being charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Dixon is also being charged with shoplifting.