“Donkey Basketball” At High School Questioned For Its Treatment Of Animals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An annual school fundraiser in Texas is stirring debate due to its treatment of animals.
The game is called “Donkey Basketball” and its name is quite literal.
It raises money in a Houston suburb so high school seniors have a safe place to go on graduation night.
The organizer insists it’s all in good fun, but not everyone agrees.
“What I don’t support is condoning abusing animals and then laughing about it. They are sending a very wrong message in my opinion,” says Marjorie Farabee.
Farabee runs a donkey rescue in a nearby town.
“I feel a lot of pain for the donkey, because I know how sensitive they are. They try so hard to please.”