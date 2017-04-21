“Donkey Basketball” At High School Questioned For Its Treatment Of Animals

April 21, 2017 9:16 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An annual school fundraiser in Texas is stirring debate due to its treatment of animals.

The game is called “Donkey Basketball” and its name is quite literal.

It raises money in a Houston suburb so high school seniors have a safe place to go on graduation night.

The organizer insists it’s all in good fun, but not everyone agrees.

“What I don’t support is condoning abusing animals and then laughing about it. They are sending a very wrong message in my opinion,” says Marjorie Farabee.

Farabee runs a donkey rescue in a nearby town.

“I feel a lot of pain for the donkey, because I know how sensitive they are. They try so hard to please.”

