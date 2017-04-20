Zeoli Show Log 04.20.17

3pm- UC Berkely has decided to cancel Ann Coulter’s planned speech on April 27th. The school stated that Coulter’s invitation to speak caused a security threat on the campus.
3:30pm- Ann Coulter, author of In Trump We Trust, joins the show to discuss UC Berkely’s decision to cancel her speaking engagement next week and why freedom of speech is under attack on campus.
3:50pm- A police officer was killed after a shooting in Paris.
4:05pm- Today, President Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.
4:20pm- According to reports, Bill O’Reilly will receive a payout of $25 million from 21st Century Fox after having been fired following sexual harassment allegations.
4:30pm- “The Playground Case” is being argued in front of the Supreme Court today.
5pm- Camille Paglia said that she believes that Democrats have over played their hand and, as of this moment, Trump is heading for reelection in 2020.
5:05pm- Rep. Maxine Waters says there is something psychologically wrong with Bill O’Reilly.
5:10pm- Leftists have forced the clothing store Zara to stop selling a dress featuring frogs. The left claims the frogs are a symbol of the Alt-Right and represent hate.
5:35pm- An NJ Star Ledger Editorial Board article suggested that Donald Trump is responsible for any sewage in the ocean at the Jersey shore.