Tennessee Teacher Suspected In Kidnapping Arrested

April 20, 2017 1:21 PM

By AnneClaire Stapleton

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins has been arrested and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has been found safe in northern California, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.

Cummins, 50, fled with Elizabeth, his student, from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee, on March 13. Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that showed the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. But then the trail has gone cold.

The two disappeared a few weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom.

Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. He was added to the state’s Most Wanted list.

Developing story – more to come

