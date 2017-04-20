Suzanne Roberts Theater To Host Other Events During Theater Company Hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Theater Company performances will go dark this year at the Suzanne Roberts Theater on Broad Street, but that does not mean there will be no shows there

Paige Price, who just a few weeks ago took over as Producing Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Theater Company says PTC is taking this season off to regroup and reassess their goals.

“We have experienced some financial challenges, and we thought it was a great opportunity for me to understand the market and the theater culture in Philadelphia while at the same time, perhaps figuring out a new model going forward,” Price said.

In the meanwhile, she says they’ll be curating other types of entertainment at the Suzanne Roberts Theater this season.

“Panels and speaker series. You now, it’s a very interesting time in our country and I think that viewing some of those events through a theatrical lens could be very interesting,” said Price.

She promises PTC will return to producing their own performances during the 2018/2019 season.