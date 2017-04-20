Study: Overweight People May Have Lower Pain Tolerance

April 20, 2017 1:07 PM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Dr. Brian McDonough

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a fascinating concept. Could our weight affect the way we perceive pain?

According to a psychological study, obese people may be more sensitive to pain than people who aren’t overweight.

It was an interesting study where participants were given a mild electrical shock to the left ankle that caused sensations of tingling and mild pain in the lower leg. The scientists then measured the reflex of the lower leg muscles.

What they found is that for the one-third of study participants who were obese, there was a lower tolerance for pain. Even though they said they felt no more pain than non-obese people.

