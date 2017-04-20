Student Graduates High School And College At Same Time

LA CROSSE, WI (CBS) – Graduating from college is one of the biggest moments in a person’s life, along with graduating from high school.
One Wisconsin student will do both over the coming weeks.
Austin Klum is receiving his associates degree in IT Software and Development from Western Technical College in La Crosse, WI.
When he is not working on his degree, he is working toward his high school diploma.
Klum works about 12 hours a day completing his high school and college work.
“I just kind of go through the semester and don’t say anything until someone is like ‘how old are you?’ I say ‘I’m 18 and in high school.’ They’re all surprised.”
Klum has a full-time job linked up for the summer, but he is not done with school.
He is headed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse next year, where he will enter the Computer Science program.