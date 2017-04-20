Alleged ‘Straw Hat Bandit’ Arrested, Accused Of 11 Bank Robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities say the so-called “Straw Hat Bandit” has been arrested. He is accused of committing 11 bank robberies.
Fifty-seven-year-old Richard Boyle, of Doylestown, was arrested on Thursday by the FBI.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with 11 counts of bank robbery, 10 counts of using or carrying a firearm during the commission of those bank robberies and 10 counts of money laundering.
Authorities say Boyle stole $495,686 during the 11 bank robberies, which occurred in Montgomery and Bucks Counties between 2012 and 2016.
The indictment also alleges that Boyle laundered a portion of the proceeds of the robberies through his aerial photography business in an attempt to hide the source of the funds.