Soul Look For 2-0 Start

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will play a second straight road game to start the season as they head down to D.C. to take on the Washington Valor on Saturday night.

The Soul opened their 2017 season with a victory this past Saturday, beating the Tampa Bay Storm down in Florida, 56-52.

“We started out pretty strong in the game,” Soul head coach Clint Dolezel tells KYW Newsradio. “Then we kind of faltered late in certain areas. Had some really good things happen in the game, had some bad things happen in the game. Which you expect your first game. Tampa’s a lot better football team than they have been in the past.”

Listen to the entire interview with Soul head coach Clint Dolezel:

Dolezel talks about where he would like to see some improvement in game two.

“We were right there on a lot of plays with our pass rush,” he says. “I was expecting more out of our pass rush to be honest with you and so were they, so I’m not saying anything that they don’t know already. We had a chance for seven sacks and we didn’t make one of them and (Tampa QB Randy Hippeard) ended up rushing for almost 60 yards.”

Washington is also 1-0 this season. They opened with a victory over Baltimore on April 7th before having a bye last week. While the Valor are an expansion team, Dolezel says they are really talented.

“(Erik) Myers is a championship quarterback with San Jose two years ago, so it starts there,” Dolezel says. “If you’ve got a guy that can pull the trigger, which they do, they’re always going to be tough to beat and they’re always going to be in football games.”

Saturday’s game will start at 7:00pm.