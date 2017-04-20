Soccer Coach Accused Of Fathering Child With Teen Girl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia soccer coach is accused of fathering a child with a teen girl.
Police say 39-year-old Francisco Prado-Contreras coerced a 15-year-old girl he used to coach to have sex with him for money.
Police say the teen girl initially asked Prado-Contreras for a job in his house cleaning business in September 2015.
When she went to work at a home he cleaned on the 700 block of South Street, the teen told police he coerced her into having sex with him for money.
Police say the teen had sex with Prado-Contreras five times over the course of a month and received money each time. The girl told police a pregnancy test came back positive in October 2015.
She now has a 7-month-old child.
Prado-Contreras was arrested Wednesday and charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and other related offenses.