Philly Soccer Show: Union Beat Writer Looks For Answers For Poor Start Of Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union have lost four games in a row, are still winless on the season and wrap up a three game homestand this Saturday against Montreal Impact.
On the KYW Philly Soccer Show this week, KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined by Union beat reporter Dave Zeitlin from Comcast Sportsnet to search for answers.
The Union dropped their fourth in a row to NYCFC in Chester 2-0 last Friday. Coach Jim Curtin tried shook up the line up a little bit, giving rookie Jack Elliot his first start in defense and moving Alejandro Bedoya to deeper spot in the midfield.
Montreal isn’t in much better shape than the Union right now, mustering only one win so far this season.
