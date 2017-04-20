Phillies, Mets’ Noah Syndergaard In Twitter Exchange Over Mascots

April 20, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is in the crosshairs of Phillies fans.

Last week, during the Mets’ 14-4 win over the Phils, Syndergaard took a shot at Phillies’ fans for starting the wave in a blowout loss. Now, he’s in a Twitter battle with the team’s official Twitter account.

Syndergaard tweeted about a “war of the mascots” and the Phillies responded.

Syndergaard cleverley fired back.

But the Phillies weren’t done.

Neither was Syndergaard.

