Phillies, Mets’ Noah Syndergaard In Twitter Exchange Over Mascots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is in the crosshairs of Phillies fans.
Last week, during the Mets’ 14-4 win over the Phils, Syndergaard took a shot at Phillies’ fans for starting the wave in a blowout loss. Now, he’s in a Twitter battle with the team’s official Twitter account.
Syndergaard tweeted about a “war of the mascots” and the Phillies responded.
Syndergaard cleverley fired back.
But the Phillies weren’t done.
Neither was Syndergaard.