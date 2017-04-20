News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 20

April 20, 2017 8:42 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed the ouster of Bill O’Reilly from Fox News, the opening of the Museum of the American Revolution and why Senator Lindsey Graham is very excited about Donald Trump’s foreign policy team. The Phillie Phanatic also dropped by the studio to preview his birthday celebration on Sunday.

6:00 Bill O’Reilly is out at Fox News.

6:35 What’s Trending: Fox News, Bon Jovi, Carmelo Anthony, Gronk

7:00 The Museum of the American Revolution officially opened yesterday.

7:07 The New York Times compared two photos of the New England Patriots at the White House.

7:21 Neil Gorsuch is hearing his first case as a Supreme Court Justice.

8:00 South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is very excited about Donald Trump’s foreign policy team.

8:35 What’s Trending: Serena Williams, Julia Roberts

8:50 The Phillie Phanatic joins Chris in the studio to preview his birthday celebration on Sunday.

