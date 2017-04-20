Police: Man Uses Drugs While Living With Dead Woman For 3 Days

HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man lived with a dead woman for three days and continued to use drugs during that time.
Hopatcong police say officers found 35-year-old Matthew Schmarr sleeping in his bed while the body of a 52-year-old woman lay in another bed.
Officers went to the home after receiving a report that Schmarr sent a suspicious text to his child’s mother.
Authorities say Schmarr bought drugs and used them while a child was in the home. After the child was picked up, they say Schmarr checked on the woman and discovered she was dead.
Schmarr allegedly rearranged the room to make it seem like the woman committed suicide.
Police also say Schmarr had a friend over and showed him the woman’s body. The friend told Schmarr to call police, but he failed to do so.
Schmarr has been charged with failure to report a death and child neglect. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.
