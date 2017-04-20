Police: Woman Arrested In Craigslist Companion Ad Attack

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — An arrest has been made after police say a man was attacked after he posted a Craigslist ad searching for a companion.
The Lansdale Police Department says Lara Ashley Mountz was arrested Wednesday evening following a traffic stop in Tinicum Township.
Police say Mountz responded in January to the Craigslist ad a Lansdale man in his 20s posted.
Police say she wasn’t alone.
According to Lansdale Police Detective Sgt. Michael Trail, Mountz showed up with two other people who assaulted and tried to rob the man. Trail says they also tried to kidnap the man but he got away. Authorities say Mountz and the two others left and police want to hear more of their story.
“We’ve been in contact with Miss Mountz and other members of her family. She’s aware of the investigation. She’s aware of our request to surrender on the warrant,” Trail said.
Mountz is currently being held at the George W. Hill correctional facility as she awaits extradition back to Montgomery County.