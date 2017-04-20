Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Revolutionary Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the opening of Philadelphia’s heralded Museum of the American Revolution, KYW’s Jay Lloyd recalls summer getaways to pivotal Revolutionary War landmarks.
Fort Ticonderoga, New York which controlled the north – south water highways between Canada and the Hudson is a prime destination for its majestic Adirondack and Lake Champlain beauty. Ticonderoga preservationist Beth Hill points up to nearby Mount Defiance to see the backdrop for battles and skirmishes that were joined by Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold.
“That gives the most incredible view of the Lake Champlain region,” Hill said. “And really you can see why Ticonderoga was the key to the continent.”
If a getaway to the south is your plan, I’ve always enjoyed the Williamsburg area, a preserved gathering spot of founding fathers and debate that fueled the passion of independence. And stop at Yorktown, where the surrender of Cornwallis sealed American victory.
—–
