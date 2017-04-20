Ethics Board Cites Teamsters For Lobbying Against Soda Tax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Board of Ethics has cited the Teamsters, and their publicist, for unreported lobbying against the sweetened beverage tax.
The Board fined the Teamsters $2000 for failing to file lobbying reports even though, says executive director Shane Creamer, the union engaged in activities that were designed to influence legislation.
“They paid for printed materials for public outreach, and meetings with community and civic groups, and also for members of Philadelphia council,” Creamer said.
The teamsters agreed to register, retroactively, and to report what they spent by the end of the month, but spokesman Frank Keel says union leader Danny Grace is not happy.
“He has a responsibility to represent his members, to see their work is protected. They have singled him and his union out unfairly for what he was elected to do,” Keel said.
The Board also dinged Keel for not registering as a lobbyist. Keel declined comment on his own case.