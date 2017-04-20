No More Electric Vehicle Parking In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A moratorium on reserved parking for electric vehicles in Philadelphia will become law, but without the Mayor’s signature.
Mayor Kenney expressed concerns about the bill, but did not veto it.
Mayor Kenney sponsored the electric vehicle, or EV parking law, ten years ago when he was a councilman, to encourage adoption of the environmentally-friendly technology. But in a letter to council, he acknowledges the policy needs some tweaking.
In ten years, fewer than 70 EV owners have requested spaces. Kenney says he’s concerned, however, that improvements to the law will lag and he urged council to take immediate action to replace the reserved spaces.
Moratorium co-sponsor David Oh says that’s the intent.
“Our whole point is to be able to create publicly-accessible electric vehicle charging stations and encourage, especially affordable, electric vehicle use in Philadelphia.”
The bill was controversial, drawing loud protests from environmentalists and pleas from EV owners to have their spaces left out of the moratorium, saying they only purchased their cars because they were assured they could charge them in their reserved spaces.