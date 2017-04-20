Portion Of Eagles’ Schedule Reportedly Leaked

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is why we can’t have nice things.
The NFL officially releases their schedule at 8:00pm, but it’s 2017 and nothing is safe. So naturally, pieces of the Eagles’ schedule has already leaked.
The Eagles will reportedly open the season at the Redskins.
According to Crossing Broad, the Eagles will play the Raiders at home on Christmas.
So to sum, here’s what we know about the Eagles’ schedule so far:
Week 1: at Redskins
Week 3: vs. Giants
Week 13: at Seahawks
Week 14: at Rams
Week 15: at Giants
Week 16: vs. Raiders
The Eagles officially already know who their opponents will be.