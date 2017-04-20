Portion Of Eagles’ Schedule Reportedly Leaked

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is why we can’t have nice things.

The NFL officially releases their schedule at 8:00pm, but it’s 2017 and nothing is safe. So naturally, pieces of the Eagles’ schedule has already leaked.

The Eagles will reportedly open the season at the Redskins.

#Redskins to host #Eagles in Week 1, sources told ESPN. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 20, 2017

#Eagles will have back-to-back West Coast games: Dec. 3 at Seattle and then Dec. 10 at L.A. Rams. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 20, 2017

Francesa just announced the #Giants 2017 schedule on air. Here's what it is, if he's correct: pic.twitter.com/XJAEHUAXMj — Tom Hanslin (@tomhanslin) April 20, 2017

According to Crossing Broad, the Eagles will play the Raiders at home on Christmas.

CB EXCLUSIVE: The Eagles Will Play The Raiders At Home on Christmas https://t.co/m8tZwdHFWb — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) April 20, 2017

So to sum, here’s what we know about the Eagles’ schedule so far:

Week 1: at Redskins

Week 3: vs. Giants

Week 13: at Seahawks

Week 14: at Rams

Week 15: at Giants

Week 16: vs. Raiders

The Eagles officially already know who their opponents will be.