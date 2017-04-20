Say Goodbye To Candy At The Front of CVS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Say goodbye to the candy counter at the front of CVS.
The drug store chain is getting a healthy makeover.
“Pharmacy is the heart of our business and our focus on providing care to patients and customers defines everything we do in our stores,” said Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Our new retail offerings leverage our deep expertise in health to enhance our customers’ shopping experience. The same guiding principles that led to the removal of tobacco from our stores extend to our commitment to deliver the most innovative health and beauty solutions.”
CVS will devote about 100 feet of aisle space per store to natural and nutritious food.
“We did a lot of research to understand how to best serve our customers as we began to reimagine our store experience and we found that people are thinking about their health differently and taking a more proactive approach to staying well,” said Judy Sansone, Senior Vice President, Front Store Business and Chief Merchant. “With that in mind, we crafted a new shopping journey, all in the name of better health.”
CVS hopes to upgrade hundreds of locations by the end of 2018.