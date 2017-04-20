Council Passes North Philadelphia Zoning Changes

April 20, 2017 3:02 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Pat Loeb, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council passed zoning changes for North Philadelphia on Thursday, over the objections of some local business owners.

The area between Cecil B. Moore and Girard, and Broad to Ridge, just north and west of Temple University, will get lower density housing and more residential than commercial use under the zoning changes.

Council president Darrell Clarke, who represents the area, says the city wants to make sure it’s not all given to student housing.

“We want to have managed growth. Before we had to manage decline, but now we’re in a position to manage growth and we think working with the planning commission and these neighborhood organizations, we’ll come up with a good product,” said Clarke.

Three area business people testified against it, including Rahil Raza.

“Downzoning will eliminate many affordable price points and make for a less diverse community,” Raza said.

The bill, however, passed unanimously.

