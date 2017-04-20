15th Annual Human Services Foundation Spring Gala Held In East Norriton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A special night for people with disabilities.

A caravan of limousines dropped off many of the people participating in the 15th annual Human Services Foundation Spring Gala at a ball room in East Norriton.

Or better known as the spring prom.

“I enjoy to coming out here and having fun,” said Michelle.

She strutted down the red carpet in her black ball gown, as she prepared herself for a night of dancing, dinner and entertainment.

“Coming here to enjoy myself and meet a lot of people, new people and everything else”

Betty Boyd with NHS says this event is always a big hit with the attendees, as well as the people who help put it on.

“It’s incredible to see people walk the red carpet, to get dressed up. This is an event they talk about since the last event. As soon as this one is over, they’ll be asking tomorrow, when are we doing it again,” Boyd said.

More than 700 people attended Wednesday night’s gala.