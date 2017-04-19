Montco Woman Pleads Guilty To Fatally Shooting Ex-Husband

April 19, 2017 12:24 PM By Jim Melwert
NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) — A North Wales woman pleads guilty to murdering her ex-husband, in what her attorney says was the result of years of abuse.

Sixty-four-year-old Hsui-Chin Lin pleaded guilty to 3rd degree murder for the shooting of her husband, Chien-Kuo Lin. With the negotiated plea, Lin will serve 7.5-20 years in prison, and avoids the possibility of life in prison with a 1st degree murder conviction.

Her attorney John McMahon says, “I think that the plea agreement takes into consideration really what was a lot of strong evidence that my client had suffered significant physical and sexual abuse over many years by her ex-husband.”

At Lin’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors argued the killing was pre-meditated, that she intended to kill her husband because he had cut her out of the family business and was living with another woman.

Last May, he came to the home to collect some belongings, after an argument, she went upstairs, got the recently purchased gun and shot her ex-husband.

