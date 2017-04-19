Cops: Suspect Shot, Killed By Police Following Confrontation In Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities say it happened in the area of Philadelphia Pike and Washington Street extension Wednesday afternoon.
Police say around 2 p.m., they were following a suspect regarding an investigation, but the suspect refused to stop.
The suspect then crashed his vehicle in the area of Philadelphia Pike and Washington Street extension.
Police say he fled on foot and officers pursued him in an attempt to apprehend him.
Authorities say a confrontation ensued and the suspect was shot and killed by police.
The officers involved were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.