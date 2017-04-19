NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Pennsylvania Troopers Seek Man Who Stole Sports Bras

April 19, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania State Police

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police are looking for a man who stole some sports bras and other exercise clothing from a clothes line outside the victim’s residence.

Troopers from the Lickdale barracks say that happened Monday about 5:45 p.m. in Myerstown.

Police say surveillance video shows the man was driving a white, four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Pennsylvania license plate. The numbers weren’t clear in the picture.

