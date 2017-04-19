Travis Manion Foundation Helps Feasterville Veteran Jack MacIntosh

April 19, 2017 11:48 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Travis Manion Foundation and CBS Radio have teamed up to provide assistance for Army veteran Jack MacIntosh.

The Travis Manion Foundation aims to rebuild homes of veterans that come back from the war. This is their first project.

Listen: Travis Manion Foundation and Jack MacIntosh on 94WIP Midday Show 

 

“It’s been a great opportunity to reach out to a veteran who has served honorably and continues to serve, and just thank him that way,” said Tina Tranauskas of the Travis Manion Foundation on Wednesday’s 94WIP Midday Show.

McIntosh served in combat during the 1st Gulf War and he continues to serve others in the community. Him and his wife Kathy live in the Feasterville, Bucks County area.

nolan painting Travis Manion Foundation Helps Feasterville Veteran Jack MacIntosh

christian heating 2 Travis Manion Foundation Helps Feasterville Veteran Jack MacIntosh

christian heating Travis Manion Foundation Helps Feasterville Veteran Jack MacIntosh

 

Go to CBSPhilly.com/hero for more.

