The Dom Giordano Show: Lou Dobbs and The Travis Manion Foundation | April 19

April 19, 2017 12:02 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Fox News prepared to fire Fox News.

9:20-Mark Cuban defending the usage of h1b1 visas by certain companies.

9:35-Delaware County leading the state in lives saved  with narcan.

10:00-Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs joined discussing President Trump’s executive order yesterday to buy and hire American.

10:20-Tom Brady unable to attend the White House visit today.

10:35-Netflix users spent half a billion hours watching Adam Sandler movies.

10:45-Army Veteran Jack MacIntosh and the Travis Manion Foundation joined discussing the latest project ” Hero’s Home.”

11:00-March for science this Earth Day.

11:35-Employees at McDonald’s in Erie, Pa praised for purposely holding him up at the restaurant. 

