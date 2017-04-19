Restaurant Fundraiser Helps Serve People With HIV/AIDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday is “Dining Out For Life.” You can help fund services for people with HIV and AIDS simply by going out to dinner.

Kevin Burns, executive director of Action Wellness, formerly Action AIDS, says Dining Out For Life is an important event for his organization.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” he said. “It’s the 27th year that we’ve had the event.”

It works through the generosity of and partnership with area restaurants.

“About 200 restaurants in the Delaware Valley will be donating 33% back of your food bill that evening to support Action Wellness,” Burns explained.

He says all money raised goes towards HIV and AIDS services, such as medical case management and their volunteer buddy program.

“There are about 30,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in the region,” Burns said. “Our active case load at any one given time is about 2,000 individuals.”

So How much do they hope to raise?

“Last year we did $200,000. I’m envisioning $250,000,” Burns said. “I’m being hopeful!”

Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants: