Registration Underway For Rock-n-Roll Half Marathon In Philly

April 19, 2017 8:30 PM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike Dougherty, Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Registration has opened for one of Philadelphia’s most popular runs.

The Rock-n-Roll Half Marathon is a run with more fun than a typical race.

“[It’s a] party on the course. We have bands throughout the course with full stages and full sound systems.”

Event manager Adam Zocks says it’s the 40th year of the unique 13.1 mile race through Philly. New this year is a 10k run on Saturday.

“[It’s a] flat course, so it’s very fast,” Zocks said.

He says registration is only $40 for the 10k and there are reduced rates for the half marathon and 5k if you sign up now.

“Your best bet as a runner planning to participate in September is to register now and take advantage of the lowest entry fees available,” Zocks said.

Zocks expects about 25,000 people to run. It takes place September 16th and 17th.

Click here for more information: 

