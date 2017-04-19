Redevelopment Authority Selects Developer To Renovate MOVE Bombing Site

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority has selected a developer to renovate three-dozen homes in what was once known as “the MOVE neighborhood” in West Philadelphia.
Sixty-one homes were destroyed in 1985 after city officials dropped a bomb on the MOVE house in the 6200 block of Osage Avenue. The rebuild was nearly as disastrous as the fire, the homes uninhabitable without extensive repairs.
Eventually the city bought back 36 of them and, after letting them languish for years, in November it asked for bidders to renovate the homes. After receiving just two bids, the Redevelopment Authority selected a new firm, AJR Endeavors. Principal Anthony Fullard is a frequent contributor to city council campaigns. But Redevelopment Authority director Greg Heller says he also has a long background in construction.
“We’re going to do it right this time,” he said.
Heller, though, refused to say who the disappointed bidder was.