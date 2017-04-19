Old City Gets New Cafe With Opening Of Museum Of American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not only did the Museum of the American Revolution open Wednesday in Old City, the museum’s Cross Keys Cafe has opened, as well.

The Cross Keys Cafe, which is part of the building, is accessible from the outside at 3rd and Chestnut Streets.

“The Cross Keys comes form a tavern that sat close to this site in the 19th century,” said Chazz Alberti, culinary director of Brulee Catering.

He says they wanted a name that matched historically with something that was once here.

“Cross Keys came up as some that not only sat here, but, in the excavations pieces of pottery and plates, were actually pulled out of the ground and verified historically,” he explained.

And Alberti says at this grab-and-go cafe they wanted the food to match as historically as possible with the food of colonial times.

“Pickling things so that you could eat them out of season was just one of the ways that we preserved food before freezing. So we’re really trying to bring those elements of food back into the food here,” he said. “So our soup in the winter reflects heirloom carrots and parsnips and greens. As it progresses through the season, we’ll start to see spinach and corn and zucchinis and squashes.”