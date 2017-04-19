NFL Draft Day Is Where Dreams Come True

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Back at North Dakota State, Carson Wentz lived in a house with five roommates and three dogs.

He slept on an air-mattress in the living room with his golden retriever Henley.

But life took a big turn on draft day.

“That time, it still gives me chills talking about it, how much my life changed that night,” said Wentz, who was drafted in the first round last year.

The NFL Draft, it’s where dreams come true.

“The 142nd pick I was in that draft and it felt like I was the number one overall pick,” said Ike Reese, who was drafted in the 5th round back in 1998.

“It’s like Christmas rolled up multiplied 20 times,” said Mike Quick, who was drafted back in 1982.

Draft day is one to remember, some for different reasons than you would expect

“I just remember being tired all the time, it was an exhausting time,” Wentz said.

Like Carson, some guys have the Hollywood experience, others get the blockbuster treatment

“I hadn’t been drafted, we said, ‘Let’s go to Blockbuster.’ My phone rang and I had no idea who the woman was and she says, ‘Coach Gruden wants to talk to you.’ I had no idea who coach Gruden was. I thought it was a joke, I thought someone was pranking me. I was not certain I was truly drafted until I got home, peacemaker with George Clooney in hand, and my roommate said ‘The phones have been ringing off the hook,’” says Jon Ritchie, who was drafted back in 1998 in the third round.

One thing every player remembers, being passed over

“People been telling me my senior year that I should go in the first or third round, but the first and third round came and there was no Carmichael,” said Harold.

At least he heard his name, others kept waiting and waiting and waiting.

“Their pick was up, they said wait… I was like ‘Oh great, I’m getting picked.’ Then the guy on the other end from the Denver Broncos is like ‘Well, the draft is over.’ They drafted a punter! The draft is a sham, (some laughter),” Hollis Thomas said.