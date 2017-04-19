Museum Of The American Revolution Officially Opens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Museum of the American Revolution has its grand opening today in the city where it all began.

It feels like the Fourth in the historic district.

There was an interfaith service and wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Revolution in Washington Square Park. Then, a ceremony, an ode to the original 13 colonies at Independence Hall.

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution in Washington Square Park. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/7pL5wSHSXG — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) April 19, 2017

Fitting celebrations for the opening of the Museum of the American Revolution, says President and CEO Michael Quinn.

“We really make Philadelphia the most exciting destination for anyone who wants to explore the miracle of how this nation came into being.”

After more than a decade of planning, VP of collections and exhibitions Scott Stephenson says the museum opens at the perfect time, on the perfect date.

“242 years ago today, the first shots fired that started the Revolutionary War.”

Vice President Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf attended the grand opening.

“To paraphrase Emerson’s poem, what did the people hear when they heard that shot heard round the world? What was it that they heard? What was this experiment about? Was it just about independence? I think it was about an idea, how to give life to a renaissance idea that a country that is actually governed by its people,” said Biden.