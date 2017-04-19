NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Bruce Powers Mets Past Phillies 5-4 To Stop 4-Game Slide 

April 19, 2017 10:20 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning that sent the New York Mets to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and halted their four-game losing streak Wednesday night.

New York trailed 2-0 with two outs in the sixth before Bruce lined a three-run homer off frustrated starter Vince Velasquez. Philadelphia pulled even in the eighth, but Yoenis Cespedes singled leading off the bottom half and Bruce connected again, this time against Edubray Ramos (0-2).

The two homers were strikingly similar, line drives to straightaway right field that landed on the protective netting above seats just behind the fence.

New York, which lost first baseman Lucas Duda and catcher Travis d’Arnaud to injuries during the game, has not dropped five straight since late 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia